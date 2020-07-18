Bar and restaurant owners fight back against Gov. Wolf’s new restrictions

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –Dozens of restaurant and bar owners, as well as local politicians, met Friday in Cumberland County to fight back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s new restrictions on their businesses.

Many are worried that the 25% limit for indoor dining could be the nail in the coffin for many restaurants.

Wolf is warning of a new surge in COVID-19 cases and believes part of the problem lies in bars and restaurants.

“I want to know what the data’s showing and where the metrics are that says that all of your businesses are showing the spike in COVID,” said state Rep. Sheryl Delozier. “Because the bottom line is he doesn’t have those numbers.”

Legislators are frustrated and restaurant owners are at wits end.

“We had 8 1/2 hours to once again change our entire business model,” said Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s Restaurant & Bar.

Flinchbaugh says he’s spent thousands of dollars on frequent cleaning and keeping his customers and staff safe, and doesn’t believe the same is happening at big box stores and grocery stores.

“We’ve lost thousands of dollars to get to this point and all we want to do is survive,” Flinchbaugh said.

State Sen. Mike Regan acknowledges Wolf’s executive powers under the emergency declaration have been backed up by the supreme court, so he and other legislators can only do so much.

“One of the things maybe we could negotiate with him on is maybe we can look at this on a county by county basis, where we’re not seeing spikes, we’re not seeing dramatic rises in cases,” Regan said.

Bars that don’t sell food may have to shut down and so too may restaurants with even less capacity.

“25%, the only significance of that number, means that thousands of Pennsylvania restaurants close permanently, hundreds of thousands of employees are out of work,” said John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

It’s unclear how long these new restrictions will be in place, but in the meantime, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is circulating a petition to bring the capacity back up to 50%.

“If we can’t win this in the courts, we’re going to win this in the court of public opinion,” Longstreet said.