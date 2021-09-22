Bent Pine Alpaca Farm hosts open house to kick off fall with family fun

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fall is officially here and with it, the gates have opened for many fall-related activities. One such activity is traveling out to a farm to watch, pet, and maybe even feed a wide range of animals. We mostly think of farm animals like chickens, cows, goats, and sheep. For one farm in Carlisle, not only are Alpacas a part of the mix, they’re the main feature.

Bent Pine Alpaca Farm has been around since 2000 and is mostly focused on, for lack of a better term, showing off the Alpacas. “Our main purpose is agritourism. Some other farms focus on breeding but we are more keen on taking them out and about and training them for county fairs,” Manager Angie Grove said.

Training an Alpaca? A very real prospect as you can see Alpacas perform feats very similar to that of your dog. “The training is for different shows they participate in. We have an agility course that we have them practice running through and we also make sure to work on their showmanship so when a judge comes up to them, their fur is in good shape, their posture is good, and they look very healthy,” Grove said.

There’s quite a roster over at Bent Pine with over 25 Alpacas that you can see and pet this Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “In addition to the Alpacas, we will also have two food trucks and an ice-cream truck. There will be six or seven games with prizes. We also have chickens and goats on the farm. Our farm store will be open where you can find socks, gloves, and hats made from Alpaca fur,” Grove said.

It’s an awful lot to take in but Grove insists that keeping an open mind and trying new things is the best way to enjoy the day. “It’s a day for fun and there’s something for everyone, so go into it with no fear. In fact, alpacas don’t have any top teeth, so they can’t bite!” It’s that kind of attitude that Grove loves to see when people come to the farm. “The joy on their faces, especially when they’ve never seen an alpaca is my favorite part of the day. Whether it’s little kids or seniors, seeing them discover something new is an incredible thing to say.”