Boil water order issued in a portion of Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Suez Water has issued a boil water order after a water main break in a portion of the Mechanicsburg system.

The company says customers must boil water for one minute before using it for drinking cooking or other consumption.

Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes or dishes.

Suez says it typically takes up to 72 hours to administer water quality tests. Customers should continue to boil water until further notice.

The location of the main break is at Gettysburg Pike and S. Market Street. Impacted customers will be notified via phone calls, emails, or text messages. The company says an estimated 600 customers are affected.

Customers will be notified when the order is lifted, however, the website says the end date is expected to be Saturday, June 27.

Customers can check if their address is part of the impacted area by viewing an outage map and typing in the address.

Top Stories: