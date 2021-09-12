Boiling Springs community members help veteran in need

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate community came together Sunday to help a veteran whose home was in need of a lot of repairs.

Several volunteers with the St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs helped out at the home of 97-year-old Pat Murphy, a veteran of World War II.

They helped with some improvements indoors and outside along with yard work.

The church spends a lot of time helping veterans and the disables with home improvements so they can stay in their homes during their golden years.

“He appreciates the work so much he is humbled but all of this because they take the time to do this and he has some things that needs done on the siding up here. Some things blew off from the storm,” volunteer Tina Gutshall said.

Pat Murphy’s American flag and bracket were all damaged by the storm, but the volunteers were able to put it back up.