Boiling Springs’ Furry Friends Network looking for volunteers and foster homes

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Helping a furry friend find a forever home. That is part of the mission for the Furry Friends Network, a non-profit organization based in Boiling Springs helping save the lives of cats and dogs with medical treatment and other services.

Stray, surrendered, residents of kill shelters, Furry Friends Network helps them all.

When it comes to kill shelters, about 1.5 million dogs and cats are killed annually in the U.S., according to Best Friends Network Partners. The majority of that number is with cats.

Furry Friends Network says they’ve been doing well with getting their rescues adopted.

“The demand was very high,” co-founder Robin Scherer said. “Our adoptions in 2019 and 2020 have been amazing. I think with people working from home, kids staying home for school and activities limited or canceled, left people with extra time on their hands. They realized they now have time for pets.”

With that, however, Furry Friends is in need of volunteer help and foster homes to rescue as many animals as possible.

“FFN always needs volunteers, and especially foster homes,” Scherer said. “Shelters are overflowing with cats and dogs and we can only help as many as the number of our foster homes allow.”

Volunteer work includes dog walking, cat care, foster home assistance, fundraising, adoption events, in-store cat care, transport, and more.

With fostering, food, supplies, and medical assistance is paid for by the network. Foster homes are in charge of providing shelter, love, and of course, lots of cuddles. Past fostering is not required, but it is strongly recommended that you have experience with animals.

“Sadly, it now seems the flood gates have opened and there are many who need a place to stay,” Scherer said.

To learn how to volunteer, foster, and look at animals in need of homes, check out Furry Friends Network’s website.