Boiling Springs Pool opening, changes

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Boiling Springs Pool in Cumberland County is now open for swimmers.

There are some changes this year, beginning Monday, June 1, season pass holders will be allowed to enter the pool as early as 11 a.m. through June 7.

The pool will allow 100 daily admission customers to use the pool and their start time begins at noon.

Management will continue to notify the public of any schedule changes.

