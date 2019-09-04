Borough to hold discussion on homelessness in Carlsile

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people are concerned about the number of people sleeping and camping in public spaces like parks and benches in Carlisle.

The subject has been a topic on social media recently.

Borough leaders are responding by holding a public meeting about it.

Currently, there is no ordinance or law against sleeping and camping in public spaces.

In a press release, Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said he was not trying to criminalize homelessness.

“In my opinion, we have to have a collaborative effort of citizens, mental health professionals, substance abuse professionals, and public officials to begin a very hard conversation,” said Landis.

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, Septemeber 4 at 5 p.m. at Carlisle Borough Hall.