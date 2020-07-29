Boscov’s to close Thanksgiving Day

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Boscov’s will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day.

The store says closing on Thanksgiving both eliminates a highly congested shopping day while also giving this day back to families.

“COVID-19 has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” said Jim Boscov. “More than ever, this year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal.”

Boscov’s views this move as long overdue and hopes all other retailers join the movement to give Thanksgiving back to families. Boscov’s will announce revised holiday shopping hours closer to the holiday shopping season.

Several other big chain stores have also announced closures on Thanksgiving.

Based in Reading, PA, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Ohio.

It is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. To learn more, visit boscovs.com.

