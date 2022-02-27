MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Good bowlers and not-so-good bowlers gathered on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Cumberland County for an important cause.

West Shore Sertoma Club hosted its 20th annual bowling tournament fundraiser.

Dozens of people took part in the event at ABC Lanes in Mechanicsburg. Money raised helps children, families, and communities to break the cycle of poverty by empowering and motivating people of all ages to achieve their goals.

The Sertoma Club also supports non-profits and help organizations. They also provide scholarships to children to help them with education.

“We have a lot of fun and we are silly during the entire thing. Especially watching me bowl. We have a lot of fun and people enjoy it. They like to go out and make money and give it away,” Douglas Pieper, the president of the West Shore Sertoma Club said.

Money raised will go to several organizations, including New Hope Ministries and the Methodist Home for Children.