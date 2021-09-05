Bubbler Foundation Festival in Cumberland County back to bring community fun and entertainment

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bubbler Foundation Festival in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, is an annual tradition that’s back better than ever after last year’s disappointing cancellation.

Organizers say they’re excited about the turnout because last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

There’s plenty to see and do for people of all ages including games and activities, live entertainment and plenty of delicious food options.

The Bubbler Foundation puts on the event and they say sponsors stepped up to help make this year’s gathering extra special.

“We seem to be coming back,” Bubbler Foundation’s Kenneth Stoltz said. “We still have issues with the delta variant but we have a lot of people here today and people in our community are very generous and we seem to be coming back pretty well.”

The festival will also include a fireworks show at Boiling Springs High School on Sunday night at dusk.