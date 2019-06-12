Carlisle/West Shore

Busy Carlisle intersection becomes 4-way stop

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- One of the busiest intersections in Carlisle is now a four-way stop.

Vehicles used to just stop at the east and westbound sections of Walnut Street. Now, they will need to stop at the north and southbound directions of College Street, too. 

The street has continued to have speeding issues. PennDOT says there needed to be a place where pedestrians could cross safely.

"It's not only the people who live and work in downtown Carlisle because there's a lot of people who are out walking, but it's also the college there that significantly increases the pedestrian traffic," said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson.

To help drivers learn about this change, there will be new "stop ahead" signs with flashing lights for at least a month.

Lawmakers work across the aisle for suicide prevention
