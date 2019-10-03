Buy, sell, and trade all things auto at Fall Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the 45th anniversary of Fall Carlisle where you can buy, sell, and trade all things auto at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

At Fall Carlisle guests can get the ultimate sensory and social experience, to see, feel, smell and touch all the automotive pieces and parts that you’re looking for.

The event has 8,100 spaces of vendors selling a vast array of automotive parts, accessories, cars, collectibles, and memorabilia.

Attendees can talk directly with the seller and interact with experts. Rather thank online shopping and getting a “stock image” or trading emails and money with strangers. In-person business at Fall Carlisle guarantees you’re buying the exact piece you’re looking at and holding.

Fall Carlisle is also hosting a two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. The auction takes place at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center on October 3rd and 4th.

The doors open at 7 a.m. daily, and the event runs through Sunday.

For more information or ticket sales visit: carlisleevents.com