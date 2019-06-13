Carlisle/West Shore

Camera catches thief in East Pennsboro

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) -- The thief who rummaged through vehicles in East Pennsboro Township probably doesn't know it, but they were caught on camera.

Police released surveillance video that shows the person going through a pickup truck. They believe the same person is responsible for thefts from other vehicles during the nighttime hours of June 5-6.

Fingerprints were lifted from one of the vehicles, police said.

Anyone who can identify the person should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

Restaurant Report: Black residue, old food
