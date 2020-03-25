Camp Hill Borough organizing volunteer service for those stuck at home

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re at stuck at home and are in need of assistance, Camp Hill Borough has organized a team of volunteers to help.

The borough’s emergency operations center is facilitating the effort with assistance from local church volunteers. Those in need will be paired with a volunteer to pick up food, medicine, or any other essential items.

Items have to be prepaid but if you are without internet access, a volunteer can assist.

The Emergency Operations Center is open to help from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 717-901-1402.