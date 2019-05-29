Camp Hill Chick-Fil-A project deadline extended for three months

After a brutal, three-hour-long meeting, the Camp Hill Planning Commission voted to recommend giving Chick-Fil-A developers a three-month extension to submit plans for the project.

Those plans, submitted by developer Consolidated Properties, call for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 32nd and Chestnut streets.

Dozens of neighbors asked the planning commission to not give borough council the recommendation to approve a three-month extension to Consolidated Properties, saying they’ve had enough time to iron out the original problems and results from the traffic study.

“You’re not representing us and don’t pretend that you are or think that you’re not doing this for some other reason than what’s the best interest of the people who live in Camp Hill,” said Allie Samsel, Camp Hill resident.

If the borough council takes the planning commission’s recommendation, the developer will submit their new plans on September 11, during the council meeting.