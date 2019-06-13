Camp Hill council grants extension on Chick-Fil-A project

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- Camp Hill Borough Council granted an extension on the heavily contested Chick-Fil-A project on Wednesday.

Instead of the previously requested 90-day extension, the developers are required to submit revised plans no later than July 30 and have a presentation ready for the planning commission at an Aug. 20 meeting.

The extension was a tough blow to many in the audience, but solicitor Joshua Bonn argued that developers didn't have time to submit new plans after they asked for clarifications about the project in May.

"It's not a cost or downside to the borough in this extension happening. I think there's a real risk if the extension is not granted," councilor Carl Schultz said.

"I think they're just afraid of big corporations. Get over it. Get over it. Take a stand," said Mark Molesvich, a Camp Hill resident of 10 years.

The restaurant would be located at the intersection of 32nd and Chestnut streets along Routes 11/15.

The council will vote on the revised plans on Sept. 11.

