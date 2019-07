CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a bank at gunpoint last week, and they hoping the public can help.

Camp Hill police shared a photograph from the July 2 robbery at Centric Bank, at 1625 Market Street.

That’s where a man wearing all black clothing and gloves, and red shoes, used a handgun to demand money from the tellers. He was last seen running east, police said.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-737-1570.