Camp Hill Police cracking down on reports of illegal uses of fireworks

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Police said they’ve received several calls about the illegal use of fireworks throughout the borough in recent weeks, and several of these instances involve juveniles.

Officers with the Camp Hill Police Department said getting these types of calls and reports from homeowners is surprising because this type of activity happens more in the summer months, not now during the fall.

“Yeah, September/October is a little bit different, somewhat surprising. It’s not unheard of, but it’s not normal,” Camp Hill Chief of Police Stephen Margeson said.

Margeson showed abc27 the different areas to which officers had been called for reports of the use of illegal fireworks. They are residential areas with cars, homes, and high trees, meaning that illegal fireworks can be a serious hazard.

“[People] can injure themselves, I mean it’s well documented there have many cases of that, not necessarily in Camp Hill Borough but all over the state and the nation,” Margeson said.

In July of this year, a young child was killed in a house fire in West York. In another instance, a recycling business in Lebanon exploded into flames. Both fires were blamed on the illegal use of fireworks.

Homeowners in Camp Hill said the illegal fireworks don’t affect just them, but also their pets.

“They are loud, and it scares me, scares my dog, he barks and it’s a little too close for comfort when they’re actually done in front of your house, down the street, or up the street,” Diane Granoff said.

Granoff said at night can she hear the fireworks going off in her neighborhood. She said the loud booming noises don’t sit well with her two-year-old golden retriever Cash.

“Camp Hill is not the place to do it, particularly with having the dogs in the area,” Granoff said.

“It’s a legitimate concern and our residents don’t appreciate it,” Margeson said.

Officers say they’re following leads on juveniles setting off fireworks in neighborhoods. Individuals caught will get fined, and if the activity caused damage to someone’s property, they could face charges of vandalism or even criminal mischief.