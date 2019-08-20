Camp Hill residents still concerned with revised Chick-fil-A plans

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Revised plans for a Chick-fil-A in Camp Hill are still not getting to the meat of the problem for many residents.

They remain concerned about traffic and pedestrian safety, despite the developer, Consolidated Properties, saying they’ve made adequate adjustments.

The company shared those revisions early Monday morning, which included a new right-turning lane, restricting traffic flow during peak hours and suggesting raised crosswalks be installed in the area of 32nd and Chestnut Streets, where the 104-seat restaurant is being proposed.

But one resident, who’s also an architect, said after Monday morning’s presentation that the new, updated designs are not in compliance with the borough codes.

“They are pushing the envelope on every edge to make this site work that really doesn’t work,” said Steven Knaub.

He’s most concerned with the placement of the drive-thru on the property’s northern side, which would run along Chestnut Street.

“Drive-thru facilities are not permitted [to be built] between the building and the street in a front yard,” Knaub said.

ABC27 looked up the borough code which says, in part: “In no event shall the drive-thru facility be permitted in the front yard between the principal building and the public street.”

Knaub believes the plans do exactly that.

Another borough code reads in part: “Stacking [or parking] faciltiies…shall be provided to prevent vehicle backups on adjoining streets.”

Knaub thinks that is inevitable, saying as guests line up in a new right-turn lane to enter off Chestnut, cars will back up and congest the 32nd Street/Chestnut intersection.

“We’ve all observed Chick-fil-A’s traffic at peak hours, that will routinely impede the intersection,” said Knaub. “I’d also point out that that is essentially putting an on-ramp into our neighborhood.”

Resident concerns, however, don’t stop there.

New fencing and plastic barriers currently line parts of Chestnut, which students use as a safe path to school.

In a walking district, Bernadette Miller wants developers to do more.

“You should have made accomodations for the students in the Camp Hill School District, not your bottom line,” Miller said.

She is apart of the Camp Hill Cumberland Boulevard Task Force, which advocates for a safer Route 11/15 that leads out of Harrisburg and into Camp Hill.

With school starting in one week, Miller hopes borough leaders put residents over revenue.



“There are no plans in place for where these students are going to walk,” said Miller. “[Developers] certainly didn’t need to put the fastest-growing fast food restaurant on this corner.”

Some of those crosswalks Consolidated is proposing are simply suggestions included in their revisions, which means they aren’t paying for it – the taxpayer ultimately would be.

There is a 5 p.m. rally scheduled for Tuesday outside Camp Hill Borough hall, before the planning commission takes a look at the new plans at 6 o’clock.