Capital City Mall reopening Friday

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After several months of closure, the Capital City Mall is reopening Friday. The mall will be operating on reduced hours; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

PREIT oversees the mall’s operations and says it is emphasizing the safety and health of patrons by using policies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common area furniture will be removed and some food court seating will be taken out. A cleaning and sanitizing schedule is also expected to be implemented.