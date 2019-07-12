Car show attendees frustrated with condemned Carlisle hotel

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of people were left without a room or place to stay when they found out their hotel had been condemned.

“We show up, the doors are closed, there’s a number to call but no one’s there at the number…what do we do, where do you go?!” asked Rick Sable, from State College.

Sable is attending the annual Chrysler Nationals car show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds and is one of many who booked a room at Hotel Ava.

The problem is: the hotel was condemned Wednesday, July 10 and Sable along with at least a dozen others told abc27 that they were never notified of the hotel’s closing.

“A lot of people come from several hours away, including us, and to get here and find this, it’s kinda like ‘OK, now what!?!’,” said Rick Neil, who was in town from Michigan. “The place is closed up, no prior warning of any kind.”

The hotel’s parking lot is littered with furniture, mattresses and dumpsters; signs on every door say “DANGEROUS AND UNSAFE.”

A call to management led to a man who said that he took over control of the hotel just two days ago and that each customer with a reservation was contacted, and warned that the hotel was not open; every person we spoke to refutes that claim.

That same man, who refused to identify himself, said that the hotel is supposed to open back up after renovations in about two weeks.