Carlisle among finalists for All-American City award

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate borough is a finalist for the 2021 All-American City award.

Carlisle is in the running against many other cities throughout the country to be recognized as a potential “All-American” city.

Carlisle Borough highlighted its community action network and its ability to address COVID.

The award celebrates the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections.

“I think it affirms what folks on the council, on staff, in the business community, wider community of colleges here already know about Carlisle [… we are an exceptional place that care about our residents,” said Joel Hicks, of the Carlisle Borough Council.

Carlisle is up against Dallas, Richmond and more. The next elimination round is in June.

Harrisburg won the award in 1990 and Lancaster won in 2000.