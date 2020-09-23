Carlisle Area School District closes all schools until September 28 due to COVID cases

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — All buildings in the Carlisle Area School District are closed for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.

Students will be taught virtually and all extracurricular activities are either postponed or canceled.

There are now several confirmed cases of COVID, as well as two presumed positive cases.

The confirmed cases include a staff member at River Rock Academy, a student at Lamberton MIddle School, and a student at Wilson Middle School.

The District also says there are students within the same household at Hamilton Elementary School who have developed minor symptoms after a family member tested positive. Last week, a Carlisle High School student tested positive.

Carlisle operates their school via the hybrid learning model, and students can return to in-person learning starting Monday, September 28.