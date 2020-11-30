Carlisle Area School District continuing remote learning until January 18; at least 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle School District Superintendent Christina Spielbauer sent out a letter to all families in the district Monday stating that the remote learning model will now be continuing until at least January 18, 2021.

Spielbauer stated that the district has now had over 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least half of those cases reported during Thanksgiving break. There are also a number of pending tests with students and staff who have multiple symptoms of COVID-19.

Cumberland County has been in the “substantial category” of COVID-19 for at least the last three weeks.

December 1, 2, and 3, 2020 will be instruction days, but they will be considered transition days to allow sufficient time for building principals and teachers to fully communicate the Tier 1 schedule. During this transition period, CASD will maintain the same short-term closure schedule which students and families have experienced during the November short-term closure period. This allows an opportunity for families to receive the new video conference (Zoom) requirements and schedules, to plan a new daily routine, and to make appropriate arrangements for their students to be present at all required sessions. This transition period also allows teachers to transition lessons and activities from the Groups A and B cohort model to the new model in which all students merge into a single cohort to learn.

This new schedule will take effect on December 4. All students will be required to participate in all activities. There will no longer be an “A” and “B” group system. Teachers will be contacting their students to discuss the new scheduling procedures.