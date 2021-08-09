Carlisle asking for feedback on new skatepark design

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new skatepark is coming to Carlisle. The borough plans to build it on Fairground Avenue.

The money for it comes from a grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Construction is scheduled to begin in March of 2022 with the hope of being finished sometime next summer.

The borough is asking for community feedback as they design the park.

Councilor Brenda Landis says they want it to be a space the whole community can use. “We’re trying to get as much feedback as possible so we build something that is useable that is safe, that is embraced by the community,” Landis said.

The survey is open until September 15th. You can find it here.