Carlisle Barracks to conduct full-scale exercise

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A warning for the Carlisle Barracks community, the Barracks will conduct a post-wide full-scale exercise from noon to 4 p.m.

The community should expect impacted traffic flow, delays, and a shelter in place drill for all building occupants.

The exercise will incorporate an approximate 30-minute closure of both Claremont and Ashburn gates beginning at noon. At about 12:30 p.m., the gate operations will move to Ashburn gate to allow entrance to and exit from Post.

The Commissary, Exchange, and Navy Federal Credit Union will cease operations during this 30-minute window to participate in the exercise.

Post-wide participation will include the Army War College, Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks, Dunham Army Health Clinics, and other post tenants and partners.

The exercise will begin with an alert from the Carlisle Barracks’ Emergency Mass Notification System and the “Giant Voice.”

The purpose of Carlisle Barracks’ yearly full-scale exercise is to validate the systems, processes, and reactions needed in the event of a real-world emergency on the installation.

