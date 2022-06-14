CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Barracks will be conducting a full-scale exercise on Wednesday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m., so Carlisle residents don’t need to worry if they notice some commotion in the area.

The exercise will involve active assailant and shelter-in-place drills, and an alert message will be sent over the barracks’ emergency mass notification system when the drill begins.

Visitors to Carlisle Barracks should expect delays, gate closures, and interruptions to base services during the exercise.