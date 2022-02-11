Carlisle Borough Council approves new skate park

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Borough Council is closer to building a new skate park.

On Thursday, Feb 10, Council members approved the final designs for Fairground Avenue Linear Park. It will include a mixture of bowl and street skating, suitable for all levels of experience.

There are also plans for swing and glider benches, hammocks, and an accessible play area.

Council will now put out bids for construction.