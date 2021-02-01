Carlisle Borough crews work 12-hour shifts to clear Cumberland Co. roadways

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The heaviest amount of snowfall along South Hanover Street in Carlisle, Cumberland County, could be seen early Monday evening. Cars seemed to be getting by just fine on the roadways as state and crews throughout the region continue to plow and salt roadways.

According to the public works department in the Carlisle borough, right now, two crews are covering the area and will work 12-hour shifts.

Crews pretreated the roadways twice on Sunday prior to the heavy snowfall on Monday afternoon.

The borough says crews will focus on main-traveled roads and then take care of the alleys and side streets.

“This has been a messy, messy situation with the slush build-up. And it could freeze, and we need to maintain those roads so that they don’t build up with that,” said Corey Flythe, water resource manager for the Carlisle Borough.

“Messy” is the best way to describe current conditions, especially when it switches from snow to sleet.

Another round of crews will start Monday at midnight.

The borough expects to have crews out until roads are cleaned up.