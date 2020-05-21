Carlisle Borough Police Corporal dies after battling lung cancer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Borough Police Department announced the passing of 37-year-old Corporal Tim Groller.

Groller was battling stage 4 lung cancer for over three years.

Groller has worked for the Carlisle Police Department since July 2007. They say his natural leadership abilities, intelligence and keen sense of justice, allowed him to rise through the ranks within the department quickly. In 2012, Groller received a promotion to Corporal. His desire to lead from the front afforded him a coveted position within the Cumberland County Special Response Team from 2009 to 2015 where he was also a trainer for the Carlisle Police Department.

Groller is a father of three children and has fought a long and hard battle against his cancer.

The Carlisle Police Department, the borough and downtown Carlisle Association started a GoFundMe to pay off the mortgage for the family. $252,000 was raised, exceeding the $250,000 goal.

The police department said in a Facebook post, “This is a loss to many. Tim would want us to add an encouragement to those facing the challenges of any life-threatening disease to dig in and fight hard because every day counts.”

