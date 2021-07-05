Carlisle business owners see more customers over the holiday weekend; still dealing with staffing issues

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As local shops and restaurants keep clawing back from the pandemic, this holiday weekend was a big opportunity to bring people back through their doors.

It was a sweet comeback for Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy as it opened its doors again for the first time since the pandemic began.

“For us, it was just really good to be back and have people in the store,” Stephanie Peterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, said.

Paterson Gilbert says the shop was busy but not like a typical holiday weekend.

“It’s almost like opening anew, not knowing what’s going to happen, what the level of business is going to be, who’s going to come in the door,” Paterson Gilbert said.

Paterson Gilbert is also the president of Destination Carlisle and works closely with other shop owners.

“The reports from downtown have been good, some businesses, shop owners, and restaurants said they’ve had their best June ever,” Paterson Gilbert said.

However, some businesses are still trying to hire more staff.

“From most of the restaurants, almost everyone is hiring down here,” Paterson Gilbert said.

John Mazias, manager of the Hamilton Restaurant says it’s been tough trying to bring on new staff, but it helps that a lot of family members work at the restaurant.

‘With a lot more business, it takes a little bit more time to get stuff out, customers have to wait a little longer, and we hope it’s not a problem but we try our best,” Mazias said.