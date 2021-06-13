Carlisle businesses raise $6,000 for victims of GQ Barbershop shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Destination Carlisle announced on Facebook Sunday that downtown businesses together raised $6,000 for the families of the victims of the GQ Barbershop shooting in May.

Destination Carlisle says many businesses generously rounded up their sales to give more.

On May 22, police said one person was killed and one injured after a gunman connected to GQ Barbershop opened fire.

Carlisle Police say the suspected gunman, Michael Baltimore, was a former employee and is facing homicide charges.

Baltimore is still at large and police are actively searching. Anyone with information should contact Pa. State Police.