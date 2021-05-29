Carlisle businesses raise money for victims of GQ Barbershop shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Business owners in Carlisle are coming together to support the family of one of their own.

A week ago a barber shop owner was gunned down at his shop and the community wants to make sure the people he loved the most are taken care of.

Destination Carlisle spearheaded the effort to support the families of Kendell Cook, the owner of GQ Barbershop who was killed and barber Anthony White, who has a long road to recovery.

One week after the deadly shooting closed its doors, the barber shop is back open for business.

“I actually had taken my kids to get their haircuts there a couple times, but it’s always so busy, so I know that they are very well-loved and I know quite a lot of people that go there,” said Mary Carlton, co-owner of C-Luv Thrift.

For the downtown business community, what happened was shocking and made Stephanie Patterson Gilbert take a step back.

“We’re just down here, all of us grinding it out every day and it puts you in the mind of what would you do, what position would your family be in if this happened to you,” said Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy.

As president of Destination Carlisle, Patterson Gilbert got together more than 35 businesses in downtown Carlisle and a few outside the downtown area to participate in a fundraiser Saturday.

“We are a growing family and when one of us is suffering and is injured we want to come to the aid of those people that surround us,” said Judy McCarren, owner of Sanctuary Boutique.

A portion of all sales from these businesses will go toward funeral and medical expenses for the families.

“We use this store as a way to give back to the community and being involved in the fundraiser is one way to do that,” Carlton said. “When someone in the community is hurt and in need, we want to be there.”

GQ Barbershop is also running its own fundraiser which started on Wednesday. The proceeds of every haircut through Sunday, May 30 will go directly to the Cook and White families.

They also have a donation jar inside where some people are giving money without getting a haircut.

“I think they’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s support and then the business support as well,” Patterson Gilbert said. “I don’t think they realized Kendell and Anthony affected people in the way they did.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the families as well.