Carlisle businessman giving food and milk to those in need

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Gary Grant owns Relax and Ride in town, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his business became slow and he turned to help the members of his community.

When the pandemic hit, the town saw many more people who suddenly had a need for extra food. You may remember we reported back in May when Grant started a milk distribution in the city every Sunday.

Every Sunday night, bags of milk are hung up on the fence at Memorial Park for those in need to take.

Over the last few months, Grant has organized monetary donations from Leo’s Homemade ice cream to buy dozens of eggs. He also received donations of fruits and vegetables from Claire’s orchards. A group of women from the Army War College Spouses Club are providing 50 loaves of bread.

Grant also started heading to the East Shore every Sunday morning at 7 A.M. where he hangs out bags of milk, fruits, and veggies at the intersection of South 15th and Vernon Streets in Harrisburg.