Carlisle car community organizes blood drive to help man battling cancer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A tight-knit local community is coming together to support one of their own as he battles cancer.

Art Reisinger is used to being in Carlisle for the annual car show where he usually works as a vendor. But on Tuesday, when he walked through the doors of the Carlisle Expo Center, the event happening inside was all about him.

“I have prostate cancer. It’s spread all through my body, so it’s in my bones so I don’t make blood,” Reisinger said.

That’s why his friends and fellow car lovers organized a blood drive and fundraiser for him.

“I need blood and it’s also to help out the blood banks around that are a little low on blood anyhow right now,” Reisinger said.

He says the outpouring from all of the friends and fellow car lovers has been overwhelming.

“Whether they can or can’t give blood, they’re coming up to support,” Reisinger said.

Some of the donations that match his blood type will go directly to helping him and the rest will be used to save other lives.

“A lot of other people are going to benefit from it, so that means a lot to me,” Reisinger said. “It’s not all about me.”

To those who know and love Art, it is all about him and making sure he doesn’t have to face his fight with cancer alone.

“People say they’d do anything for you but to go get stuck in the arm like those guys over there is a little bit different. So, yeah it does mean a lot,” Reisinger said.

Anyone who missed the event can still donate blood at any Central PA Blood Bank event. They can even do it in Art’s name by using his full name when they sign up, or by using donor ID number R-267.