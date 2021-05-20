Carlisle car show parades back after COVID-19 hiatus

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events is proud to welcome back the Ford Parade and Street Party, and Corvette Parade this summer after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Carlisle Events invites car connoisseurs from all over the nation to take part in its shows and parades all year long. The Ford and Corvette parades showcase cars from the Carlisle Ford Nationals starting at the Pa. Fairgrounds, and making their way through the streets and square of downtown Carlisle.

Historically, this has been an economic boom for the Central Pa. town. And besides 2020, The Corvette and Ford parades have been presented annually since 1988 and 2011 respectively.

“The Downtown Carlisle Association/LoveCarlisle is happy to have these parades returning to our wonderful downtown again,” DCA President Glenn White said. “This partnership brings millions of dollars into downtown every year and it shows commitment from our regional stakeholders, like Bill Miller and Lance Miller of Carlisle Events who champion support in the community annually.”

Visitors are also encouraged to venture through Carlisle and support its local shops and restaurants.

“This is a time where you can see great American engineering and re-live personal memories through these great cars in historic downtown,” White said. “Come down early and stay late! Sip, shop, and stroll to visit your favorite store or explore a new restaurant. Plus enjoy the sounds of downtown and this amazing tradition that has become an annual part of the downtown. These are all reasons why you will love Carlisle!”

More information is available at this link.