Carlisle celebrates 225th anniversary of Whiskey Rebellion

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle is celebrating the 225th anniversary of the Whiskey Rebellion.

That’s when George Washington visited the borough to marshal the troops and lead them to western Pennsylvania.

Friday night in downtown Carlisle, Gilded Door Oil & Vinegar Tap Room will be sharing samples of a colonial drink called a “shrub.”

There will be a photo-op in the square where families can dress up in historical clothing.

Reenactors will be putting on a protest at 6:30 p.m. A George Washington reenactor will be addressing the crowd on the old courthouse steps at 7 p.m.

Downtown merchants and restaurants are getting involved, too, including Market Cross Pub.

“They’ll have the dancing man game,” said Jim Griffith, who volunteers with the Downtown Carlisle Association and Cumberland County Historical Society and owns Create-A-Palooza. “They had many fun games that you’d recognize today … marbles, yo-yo, jump rope.”

The festivities continue Saturday and Sunday at Thornwald Park.