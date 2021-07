CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A statue was taken from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle. It’s the second time the statue has been stolen.

The statue of Mary first disappeared two weeks ago from the church garden. Someone found it under a bush and it was moved back into place.

Then it disappeared again, which is surprising because it’s extremely heavy. This time, it was found near the church cemetery with the face damaged and the head cut off.

Carlisle Police are hoping for tips.