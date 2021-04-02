Carlisle commemorates Good Friday with Stations of the Cross

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Good Friday tradition returned to Carlisle on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it in 2020.

Christians took to the streets to recognize the Stations of the Cross.

They walked and stopped at several locations, reflecting on the condemnation of Jesus, his crucifixion and his body being placed in a tomb.

This year, prayers focused on overcoming the sin of racism.

“It’s always been an important message, but with all that’s going on the year, we’ve seen and experienced the situation of racism,” said Pastor Ryan Brown, of New Life Community Church. “And so, engaging together to pray that walls will continue to come down.”

Friday’s event was held by New Life Community Church and was open to anyone and of any faith.