Carlisle Community Action Network distributes 4,000 masks to businesses

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A midstate group is launching a public health initiative to encourage mask wearing and combat the spread of COVID-19.

Carlisle’s Community Action Network (CAN) has been working for months to figure out ways to keep people in the community safe.

Wednesday afternoon, its members distributed 4,000 masks and posters to local businesses.

If you look around downtown, you’ll see the new carlisle CAN banners, encouraging people to shop safely and learn safely.

“I have never worked in a community that’s come together like this one has,” said Margee Ensign, president of Dickinson College

Ensign started the network a few years ago and it now has 92 members making a difference.

“We have the ability just through simple things like wearing a mask to make a difference in how long this pandemic lasts and how deeply it effects people along the way,” said Dr. Jeff Gibelius, senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church.

Whistlestop Bookshop is one of the businesses participating for the health of customers and health of the business.

“It’s easy for both businesses and individuals to feel isolated in these times and it’s nice to know that we have important and influential organizations helping us out,” said owner Jeff Wood.

Simple steps can go a long way.

“Wear a mask. Wash our hands. Socially distance and we can make a difference together,” Gibelius said.

The goal is to make a difference and come out stronger on the other side.

“I wish every community in the country would come together and do this,” Ensign said. “It would keep people healthy and safe during what we know is going to be the most difficult few months of this pandemic.”

120 businesses have signed the pledge to combat the spread of COVID-19 and will have posters in their windows so people know it’s safe to come inside and that they’re following all public health guidelines.