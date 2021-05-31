Carlisle community honors late Nevin Lehman with heartwarming mural

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last September, Carlisle lost one of its beloved residents. Nevin Lehman passed away at the age of 74. The community wants to make sure his memory and his personality are never forgotten.

Carlisle is a great town. It is what everyone wants in America’s small town.

“It’s a really special place, where you can come in and it has a ton of small businesses and a strong community here because of the strong root system.”

Well, walk downtown and as soon as you see someone that carries their own music while they are walking, has purple hair and a fur Fedora, then you probably met Nevin,” said Pat Lamarche, Charles Bruce Foundation.

”He was very caring and very kind. He was also very goofy,” said Lauren Sheeler, Carlisle Salvation Army. “He liked to make jokes and tell stories.”

“Nevin was a customer of ours. He was a character, a figurine at our bar and come in and drink coffee and sometimes eat breakfast.” added Ally Brehem, waitress at Fay’s Country Kitchen.

“I was so sad when I heard that Nevin died. His heart failed, alone in his apartment,” Lamarche said.

“They are putting a mural up for him in Carlisle, so he was pretty well known.”

