Carlisle corporal dies after battle with cancer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle police officer has died after battling lung cancer for over three years.

Cpl. Tim Groller, 37, served with the department for over 12 years. Goller was a member of the SWAT team, an instructor, and was later a detective.

Chief Taro landis says he’s going to miss his sense of humor and dedication to helping others.

A gofundme page was set up late last month to help his wife and three kids. More than $255,000 was raised last week — thanks to an anonymous donor.

