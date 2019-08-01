Carlisle council, business owners don’t want food trucks downtown

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Borough Council doesn’t want food trucks downtown, according to Destination Carlisle.

Several local business owners spoke at Wednesday’s council meeting. Some said the downtown is already oversaturated with restaurants and there isn’t a demand for food trucks.

They said Carlisle doesn’t have the infrastructure, like public bathrooms or trash cans, to support food trucks. Another concern is that food trucks wouldn’t fit the borough’s character.

The council asked staff to look at a concept that could “fill in the gaps” when businesses have closed or stopped serving food.

It told staff to look into food trucks for the borough’s parks, in order to complement programming.