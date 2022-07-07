CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The remains of five Native American and two Alaskan Native children were returned to their families in the fifth disinterment project at the Carlisle Post Cemetery. The children died more than 100 years ago at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

The children came from the Alaskan Native, Aleut, Lower Umpqua, Oneida, Ute, and Washoe peoples. Their remains were returned to their families in a dignified transfer ceremony, and many have already been reinterred in their native lands, the Office of Army Cemeteries says.

Between 1879 and 1918, the Carlisle Indian Industrial School took thousands of Native American children from their families and forced them to assimilate to white culture. Students were forced to cut their hair and punished for speaking their native languages in an attempt to separate them from their Native cultures.

This was the fifth disinterment project at Carlisle since 2017. The remains of 28 Native children have been returned to their families so far.

With archaeological and anthropological help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Office of Army Cemeteries confirmed that the remains of the seven children returned to their families in this fifth disinterment project were consistent with information in their student and burial location records.

The Army also disinterred a grave that records indicated was for a 13- or 14-year-old Catawba boy, but the remains instead belonged to a girl approximately 15-20 years old. The unknown remains were reinterred, and the Army says it is “reviewing all available resources and seeking out new information” to locate and return the child’s remains to his family.

The Office of Army Cemeteries is working to transfer remains to families that are able to establish the closest family link between the decedent and the requestor. The families may then return the children’s remains to the cemeteries of their choice. The Army reimburses families for travel expenses to participate in transfer ceremonies and covers the cost of transport and reinterment of the remains.

“The Army is once again honored to reunite the families with their children so they may begin the healing process. On behalf of my team, I would like to thank all of the families for making this difficult journey and allowing us to share in this experience with them,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report