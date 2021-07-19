Carlisle EMS department prepares for another possible COVID cases spike

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID cases spike nationwide, EMS departments remained prepared for anything. Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle says cases remain low locally, but the past year has shown that anything can change.

Crews say they are fully stocked with PPE and plan to continue to use COVID-19 practices.

“We’re going to take what we learned through this past pandemic experience and apply it to the future so that we can be ready to treat whatever comes in any way shape or form because that’s what the community expects us to do,” Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Harig says his department takes a close look at national trends, especially when it comes to COVID.