Carlisle Events, Dept. of Health reach settlement

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A settlement was reached between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Carlisle Events on the lawsuit regarding the Spring Carlisle car show.

The Spring Carlisle car show continues Friday as the state wants an emergency injunction to shut down the event because it exceeds the 250 person gathering limit. The car show typically draws nearly 100,000 visitors. This year, Mark Stewart, who represents Carlisle Events, says they estimate only 6,000 or 7,000 people per day.

Stewart says the Department of Health is misapplying its order and only selectively enforcing it pointing out the car show is happening on 100 acres of land.

“Because Carlisle is operating in such a responsible way and in compliance with the order and the 50% limit, we feel confident that the operations right now are wholey consistent with public safety and responsibility,” Stewart said.

After an hourlong hearing, Thursday there was no ruling.

The car show runs through Saturday.

So far, the details of the settlement are unknown. Abc27 will have more details tonight at 5 p.m.