Carlisle Events marks end of car season at the fairgrounds with auction and flea market

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the end of car season on the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Carlisle Events will host Fall Carlisle this weekend. There’s an auction and flea market on the fairgrounds where you can buy, sell or trade all things auto.

“The greatest part about what we offer is there are so many items we offer for sale, you never know what you are going to find,” Mike Garland of Carlisle Events said.

Fall Carlisle runs through Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults while kids under 12 are free.