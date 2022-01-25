Carlisle Events to host 2022 Ford Nationals in June

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 edition of Ford Nationals will drive into Carlisle June 3-5 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, where guests from across the country can enjoy displays of over 3,200 cars.

This year, guests will be able to enjoy a mix of Ford’s variety of Electric Vehicles, called Electric Avenue.

Carlisle Events says Ford has had ties with EVs going back to the 1900s but introduced one in 2011. Their latest EV models have gone from Hybrids to their Mach-E in 2019. Ford says this opened more opportunities to provide options such as the Blue Oval brand, which includes the F-150 Lightning and the Maverick, which is coming soon.

Showgoers can also enjoy the Mach-E Showfield right next to the EV display.

Registration for the show and displays are now open, with details available on the Carlisle Events website.

Those who want to attend the show can buy discounted tickets in advance, with kids 12 and under having free admission. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily.

The Fords will cruise through downtown Carlisle for the Ford Parade and Street party on Saturday, June 4.