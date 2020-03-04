Carlisle Got Heart Initiative aims to CPR certify 15% of residents annually

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS is relaunching a campaign it began in 2015 to help more people become CPR certified.

The goal of Carlisle’s Got Heart Initiative is to CPR train at least 15% of people in the borough every year.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS has reached out to the borough, police, and school districts to get more training underway and place more AED’s in public spaces.

They say they need $50,000 to make this all possible.

“It’s a lot of people that are dying unnecessarily that just with a little bit of help, a little bit of effort, we can send them home to their family,” said Nathan Harig, assistant chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

There is currently a matching grant campaign going on this month. If you’d like to help with that you can donate online here.