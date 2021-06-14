Carlisle holding Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination event to ‘celebrate America re-opening’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — With many vaccination sites around the Midstate closing, Carlisle will be opening one in late June.

The Sadler Health Center will host the Roll Up Your Sleeves & Celebrate America’s Re-Opening event from June 23-27. The event is for people who are still looking to be vaccinated as well as those who have already received their shots.

While the event will be throughout downtown Carlisle, vaccinations will be administered in front of the Salder Health Center from noon to 7 p.m. “You roll up your sleeves when you are serious about getting the job done,” CEO of the Sadler Health Center Manal El Harrak said. “As we celebrate the re-opening of life as we once knew it, we want people in our county to take this easy opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. We can do this together.”

There will be prizes and giveaways for those who get their shot or present their vaccination card at the event. Everyone is asked to bring a form of ID and their insurance card. For more information you can call 717-218-6670.